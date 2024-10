OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A school bus scare in Oakland Park left one person injured.

A truck rear ended the bus near 10th Street and 34th Court Friday at around 4:20 p.m.

The front end of the truck was damaged from the impact.

Police arrived on the scene soon after, and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

What caused the crash is still unclear.

