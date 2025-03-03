DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A weekend wreck in Dania Beach sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the corner of Southeast First Street and Second Avenue, Sunday night.

Investigators said the two white sedans involved knocked down a palm tree, a home’s fence. One of the vehicles also damaged the air conditioning unit.

No one was home when the crash happened, and the person who went to the hospital suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

