DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Davie that sent one person to the hospital and led officers to take another into custody.

Davie Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 7300 block of Northwest 35th Street, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital. As of Monday morning, their condition is unknown.

Investigators said officers took one subject into custody.

Detectives have not released the identities or ages of those involved or provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.