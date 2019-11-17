1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic argument in Lauderhill ends in shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after, they said, a domestic argument at a Lauderhill home ended in a shooting that sent one male victim to the hospital.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 44th Street and 56th Avenue, just before 5:45 p.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded both inside and outside of the home.

Paramedics have taken the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with facial injuries. He is listed in critical condition, but he was alert and talking during transport.

Detectives are trying to determine the nature of the argument that led to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

