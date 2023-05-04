LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after they came under fire in broad daylight in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said, the third shooting in the area in three days.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units transported the victim after he arrived at a fire station and claiming he had been shot, Thursday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim and a female arrived in a black Nissan sedan at Station 110, located at 3120 NW 12th Place in Lauderhill.

Investigators said the shooting happened along Oakland Park Boulevard, right on the roadway.

“A white Altima and a black Altima road rage, and they were shooting at each other,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

A bullet hole was seen in the passenger’s side rear door of the black Altima.

Rescuers could be heard on the radio trying to calm one person down while treating the other.

“Relax, relax, relax, relax, relax. Be advised we’re going to have one trauma alert. I got a male shot in the chest,” said the first responder.

Paramedics transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries, but he was conscious at the time.

7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling in the patient.

Detectives said a person of interest was questioned by officers in Fort Lauderdale.

This is the third day in a row a shooting has occurred in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities said a man was shot and killed on Tuesday at the Walmart located at 3001 N. State Road 7, and on Wednesday, a woman was shot in front of Park Lakes Elementary School, also on State Road 7.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.