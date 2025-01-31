OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after a shooting took place in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff Office deputies responded to the shooting near the 200 block of Northeast 35th Street on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from gunshots wound. They transported him to a local hospital with injuries that were life-threatening.

Detectives also detained a subject nearby.

Officials said the shooting may be domestic in nature.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.