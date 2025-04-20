FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire in downtown Fort Lauderdale landed one man in the hospital and another in custody, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight shooting along the 300 block of Southwest First Avenue, near the Las Olas Riverfront, just before 4:50 a.m. on Sunday

Responding officers arrived to find the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

People nearby heard the moment the bullets were fired.

“I was over there, and I saw all these police cars and everyone show up, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?'” said area resident Christian Massias. “I heard the gunshots, and I was like, ‘This can’t be real,’ honestly.”

Paramedics rushed the injured man to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter remained at the scene and was detained.

Detectives are questioning the subject, as they attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

