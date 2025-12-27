FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A body was found by Fort Lauderdale Police Saturday, with the victim’s identity unknown.

Fort Lauderdale Police stated that officers responded to the 1400 block of West Broward Boulevard, and discovered the body of an adult male. The person was pronounced deceased by officers, with no signs of foul play.

Police were seen examining the body with medical examiners, and the individual’s name has not been released until next of kin are notified.

The incident is currently being investigated by FLPD.

