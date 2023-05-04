DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after crews who responded to a townhouse fire in Davie found one person dead inside, officials said.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the complex, located along the 200 Aspen Way, just after 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire rescue, crews found a body when they arrived to take care of the fire.

Firefighters were able knock down the flames.

Police and the state fire marshal have been called to the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.