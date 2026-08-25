FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews got the upper hand on a fire that broke out inside a mobile home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to multiple calls about the blaze along the 1000 block of Northeast 63rd Court, Tuesday morning.

Responding crews arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames.

Officials there was one resident inside who was able to exit the burning home. A second resident who lives there was not home at the time.

It took about 20 minutes for crews to knock down the flames. 7Skyforce hovered above crews after they extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported, but one resident said their pet cat was also inside the home at the time the fire started. It’s unclear if the animal perished or made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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