1 escapes, cat dies after fire sparks in Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was able to escape from their Fort Lauderdale home after, officials said, a fire broke out, but their pet cat was not as fortunate.

Video recorded by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue captured the house, located in the area of Northeast 17th court and Eighth Avenue, engulfed in flames, Saturday morning.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Officials said the person living in the house was able to escape out the back, but their cat was found dead inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

