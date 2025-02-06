FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale, prompting a swift response from fire rescue.

The residential fire happened around 9:45a.m, Thursday in the 3700 block of Southwest 6th Street.

The fire burned intensely and spread rapidly throughout the home. Heavy smoke was seen spewing through the roof of the home.

After several minutes, crews were able to extinguish the flames and began to ventilate the property.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as thin clouds of smoke filled the air while firefighters monitored any hotspots.

According to officials, a man and his six dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire, one of the dogs would not survive.

7News spoke with the man inside and he recounted the terrifying moments.

“It’s horrible, you know I mean the smoke was asphyxiating me. It wasn’t letting me breathe and I ran out. I saw the flames and I tried to grab a pot of water but the smoke was too much and I had to run out,” said the man.

The man said he stepped outside for a moment to work on something then went back inside, only to realize the house was on fire.

The majority of the house is OK but certain parts did sustain severe smoke damage. The fire did not cause any damage to neighboring structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.