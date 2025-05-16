LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An owner and their pet have been displaced after their Lauderhill home was charred by flames.

The fire erupted near Northwest 36th Avenue and First Court, Friday.

7News cameras captured the damaged home and its garage.

The home was deemed unsafe to live in.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is now helping the victim and their pet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.