1 dies after double shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Pompano Beach turned deadly.

It happened late Saturday night near Northwest 21st Avenue and Fourth Street.

Police said when they arrived, two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead.

The other victim is still being treated.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

