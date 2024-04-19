POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was detained after reports of a student with a gun prompted a lockdown at Blanche Ely High School

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrived at the school, located at 1201 NW 6th Ave., Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several cruisers surrounded the school.

After the school was place on lockdown, parents lined up outside the school.

Deputies and K-9 units were seen searching the campus for any threats.

No weapon was located.

The lockdown has since been lifted and an investigation is now underway.

