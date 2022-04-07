LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken one person into custody after, they said, shots were fired at an apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes.

7News cameras captured an active scene at the Pacific Point Luxury Apartments, located along Pacific Point Place, near Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 37th Avenue, late Wednesday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about shots fired at around 6 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene and blocked off an area of the complex while they investigated.

Authorities said no one was hit by the gunfire.

One person has been detained.

Area residents said they were unable to return to their homes for hours.

7News captured several residents who parked their cars on the curb near the entrance to the complex because, they said, they’ve had nowhere to go.

Among those waiting to be allowed back to their units was a woman who identified herself as Stacey.

“We can’t go home. Like, my child is out here at this time of night. She’s got to go to school tomorrow,” she said. “Like, we want to go home. This is crazy.”

