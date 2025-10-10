HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been detained as authorities investigate reports of shots being fired near Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Hollywood Police responded to reports of shots fired near Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital at Memorial Regional Hospital at around 7 p.m., Thursday.

Authorities said they have detained one person who had a gun outside of the hospital but have not determined if any shots were fired or if any crime was committed.

7News cameras captured a major police presence outside the hospital, officers checking the ground with flashlights and investigating a truck that had its doors opened.

A hospital official said there was an incident outside of the facility and a portion of the hospital was briefly placed under a lockdown, which has since been lifted.

No patients were affected by the incident.

An investigation is underway to figure out the circumstances behind this incident.

