HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained one person in connection to a possible arson incident inside of a Walmart in Hollywood.

Cellphone video on Saturday captured flames at the large retailer, located on Hollywood Boulevard and North State Road 7.

Everyone inside was evacuated while firefighter put out the flames.

The store was closed following the incident, and it remained closed on Sunday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

