PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver took Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a chaotic chase that ended in a fatal crash and several injuries, officials say.

The incident began when the driver fled from troopers on the Turnpike.

According to FHP, the suspect was driving north in the southbound lane of State Road 817 North University Drive, near North Marcano Boulevard, at around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday. The left side of his car collided with another vehicle, setting off a chain reaction that led to several other drivers getting injured.

Four vehicles in total were involved. The other drivers survived, some with minimal injuries; however, the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

Roadways were shut down in all directions in the area but have since reopened.

No word yet on the identity of the suspect or why he led troopers on the deadly chase.

