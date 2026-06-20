NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and several others were hospitalized after a house fire in North Lauderdale early Saturday morning.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the blaze on Southwest Eighth Court.

Investigators said that crews arrived to find a large fire with heavy smoke coming from the home.

One adult was transported to a hospital where they were later declared deceased and several people were also hospitalized, according to BSO officials..

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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