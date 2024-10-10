HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and a Hollywood Police officer was taken to the hospital after a confrontation with a subject while attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors led to shots fired, authorities said.

Hollywood Police units responded to the 6600 block of Eaton Street after receiving reports of a vandalism to a resident’s property, shortly before 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Speaking with reporters, Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi described the incident that led officers to respond as a “neighbor dispute.”

“Upon arrival, a Hollywood officer met with a caller,” she said.

Late Thursday afternoon, Bettineschi provided further details about what happened next in a statement.

The police officer met the subject a short time after responding to the scene. Investigators said the subject began attacking the subject, and a physical altercation ensued.

Investigators said the officer deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective.

In fear for their life, police said, the officer then discharged their firearm. It’s unclear how many shots were fired.

Radio transmissions captured an exchange between an officer and a 911 dispatcher.

“Code 3, Code 3,” said the officer.

“Air is 10-3, all units respond, Code 3, 531 North 66 Terrace,” the dispatcher said.

The officer heard in radio transmissions asked for backup.

“I need another unit, Code 3, please,” he said.

“Copy shots fired, Delta 1248,” the dispatcher said.

“Have rescue respond, please,” the officer said.

“Rescue is 51,” the dipatcher said.

The subject was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the officer involved suffered injuries and was also transported.

“The officer, we believe, is OK. They’re being treated for their injuries at the hospital,” said Bettineschi.

He was treated and released, but investigators did not specify the extent or nature of their injuries.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured a man sitting in the back of a police cruiser while he was being questioned by officers.

It’s unknown whether an arrest was made in this case.

“This is all the information that we’re able to give at this moment. Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead on this investigation, so any other questions regarding the use of force incident will have to be asked to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” said Bettineschi.

7News has reached out to FDLE or more information. A spokesperson responded, saying in part, “Our investigation is limited to the officer-involved shooting. The investigation is still active, therefore no additional information will be provided.”

