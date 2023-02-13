TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and several others have been hospitalized with severe injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon near the 7300 block of West McNab Road.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue, at least four vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the cars were parked and unoccupied.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crash.

Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said five people including a child were transported to the hospital.

One of the victims had to be extricated from their vehicle after it rolled over.

Witnesses in the are heard the crash during their lunch hour.

“Well, I was leaving the office for lunch, and I heard the explosion, I turned my head and I saw a car up in the air, and I just grabbed my phone on instinct and called 911,” a witness said.

“It was like at around 1:45 p.m., I heard a loud noise, like a big explosion, and then I put together that it was an actual accident,” said a witness. “So I saw the helicopters flying around.”

McNab Road was closed as officials investigate.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

