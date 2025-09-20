FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers said they responded to a domestic disturbance along the 3800 block of Northeast 34th Avenue, at around 6:35 p.m. on Friday.

Upon their arrival, detectives were informed that the person inside the home may be armed and suffering a mental health crisis.

Officers established a perimeter around the house and began making contact with the person inside the home.

Soon after, members from FLPD’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

At one point, officials said, they heard a single gunshot inside the home.

The SWAT team used a drone to check inside the home and found the person dead.

No contact was ever made with the occupant.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.