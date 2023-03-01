HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle and a train collided in Hollywood which led to at least one fatality, Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., 911 calls were made after the crash occurred near Pembroke Road and Interstate 95.

Fire rescue crews were on the scene working on getting inside a white SUV but ultimately had to surround the vehicle with a white tarp which indicates a deceased person inside.

The Hollywood police department is in charge of the scene.

Entrance ramps onto the southbound lanes of I-95 and the westbound lanes of Pembroke Road were shut down, but have since been reopened.

Train schedules have been affected as a result of this incident. Passengers aboard the freight train that collided with the car had to travel via bus bridge to move between the Golden Glades and Hollywood stations.

Commuters should check for any delays on their trains schedule as delays are expected.

