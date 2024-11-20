FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a shooting in a Riverside Park neighborhood.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they received reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Southwest 5th Court.

When officers arrived they located a man who’d been injured.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics as a trauma alert.

No arrest have been made in the connection to this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.