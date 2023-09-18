NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in North Lauderdale on Sunday morning.

Officials said Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sussex Drive.

When BSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain a mystery.

The BSO Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the incident.

