LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Tragedy struck Lauderhill Thursday night as one person lost their life in a shooting incident near Northwest 60th Avenue and 59th Way.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units.

Upon arrival at 2205 N.W. 59th Way, officers discovered an adult male in the roadway, critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Regrettably, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) teams also responded to the scene to gather further evidence and details surrounding the incident. Please note that the information provided is preliminary and subject to change as more facts emerge.

Lauderhill Police are actively investigating this tragic shooting.

