TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a warehouse in Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sherri’s Office, the shooting occurred at 6501 Nob Hill Road, just before 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Upon arrival, deputies quickly took the suspected shooter into custody.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where employees of the business where the shooting took place left the area.

Tamarac Fire Rescue rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

The area near the business has since been closed off.

