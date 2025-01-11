DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach that led to multiple lane closures.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Griffin Road, just after 2 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured a motorcycle on the ground and the victim covered with a yellow tarp.

Troopers shut down several northbound lanes. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Detetctives have not disclosed the victim’s identity, as they continue to investigate.

