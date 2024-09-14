FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol reported at least one person dead in a crash that occurred at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The crash occurred on the I-595 eastbound near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Davie Fire Rescue crews were seen working to get some of the victims out of an extrication vehicle.

As of now, there is no word on the cause of the crash, and all lanes of the I-595 are closed.

F.H.P. is currently investigating the incident.

