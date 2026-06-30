LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and at least one person was taken to the hospital, officials said, following a stabbing in Lauderhill that has triggered a search for the subject responsible.

The stabbing took place at an apartment complex located along the 5300 block of Northwest 19th Street, late Tuesday morning.

Authorities could be scene on the north side of the complex where crime scene tape cordoning off the area.

Paramedics transported at least one patient to an area hospital in unknown condition.

While Lauderhill Fire Rescue said there was one fatality, Lauderhill Police have not confirmed this information.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and local authorities have set up a perimeter as a manhunt is underway for the assailant.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.