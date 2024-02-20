LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A little girl has died after two children fell into a hole on the beach at Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of 4424 El Mar Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where safety cones and yellow tape surrounded the hole at the beach.

According to Pompano Beach officials, the little girl died at the hospital.

According to witnesses, the two children were inside the hole. One of the children, a little boy, was in the hole but had his head out of the sand while another child, a little girl, was still covered by the sand. Once inside the hole, the sand collapsed on the children. They said the little girl seemed to be in much rougher shape than the little boy.

One witness guessed the children’s ages to be around 7-year-old.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at one point there were 20 people were trying to dig the children out of the sand.

One of the people, speaking to 7News, said he has two daughters and couldn’t believe what he was seeing so he felt like he needed to jump in and help with the digging.

“We have 20 people digging trying to find the child. The child is about 8-years-old,” said the dispatcher.

The children were removed from the hole and were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

As one of the children arrived at the hospital, they were receiving chest compression.

Beach goers said they had no idea what was going on until they saw the commotion.

It is unclear if the children are local or from out of town. The relationship of the children is also unknown.

