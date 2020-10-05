1 dead after shooting outside of Tamarac gas station

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Tamarac after that left a man dead and two cars riddled with bullet holes outside of a gas station.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the gunfire rang out at the Speedway gas station on Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road, just before 1 p.m., Monday.

Jeff Charett said he was in his truck across the street from the gas station when he heard rounds of gunshots going off, and he was afraid of where those bullets were hitting.

“I was in my truck over there, and I heard shots, like, six or seven rounds going off ‘Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!’ like that,” he said. “Once the shots went off, I was like, ‘Where are they going?’ You never know where the shots are going to end up.”

After the shooting ended, a man inside a silver Mercedes was left dead.

Detectives said not much else happened after the shooting, and they’re investigating what led up to it.

“Whether there was a robbery, whether it was a road rage incident, that’s still a part of what they’re looking into, and they’re not ruling anything out,” said Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for BSO.

Detectives questioned one man on the scene, and they eventually detained him.

“At this point, deputies are looking into all of the scenarios and circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting,” Grossman said.

