POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Pompano Beach that left a man dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along the 2800 block of Northwest Seventh Street, at around 1 a.m., Saturday.

Deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the victim’s friend, who was there at the time of the incident, the male shooter ran up dressed as a woman, called out a name different than his friend’s, then opened fire.

The victim’s friend said the victim was also an aspiring rapper who just turned 18 years old.

BSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating this incident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

