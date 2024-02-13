POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after being rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon on Northwest 7th Street and 27th Avenue.

7News cameras captured crime scene detectives entering and exiting the home where the incident took place.

The victim was transported to Broward Health North with bullet wounds but died at the hospital.

One person has been detained and they are being questioned by police.

