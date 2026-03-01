NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in a shooting that took place in North Lauderdale this weekend, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6500 block of Harbour Road, where they found an adult man who had been shot, Saturday evening.

The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made, as homicide detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.