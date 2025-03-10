HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment became a crime scene in a Hollywood neighborhood following a shooting that left one person dead and area residents shaken.

Hollywood Police officers responded to a call of a shooting along the 6300 block of Pierce Street, at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Area resident Esteban Reyes said he heard the gunfire.

“We hear two shots, two houses down from where we live,” he said.

Reyes said he walked outside to find police swarming the area.

When officers entered the apartment unit, investigators said, they found one person who was pronounced dead by fire rescue crews.

“When they arrived, they found the body on the floor,” said Reyes.

Reyes said a woman and a man lived there, but he didn’t know much about them.

“It’s a bad situation we are looking at right now,” he said. “Sometimes we’ve got to take a deep breath count before anything happens.”

“There’s never been like a shooting like this [here] ever, like, this is crazy,” said another area resident.

Police officers blocked off the neighborhood for hours, as detectives investigated throughout the night.

As for neighbors, they are still taken aback.

“It is shocking, ’cause this is such a great neighborhood,” said area resident John Martinez. “I would never think, like, [there] would be a shooting over here, ’cause it’s a great neighborhood.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

