FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting left one man dead and led to a crash at a busy Fort Lauderdale intersection on Tuesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of Northwest 3rd Court and located evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after, a collision happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Seventh Avenue.

According to officials, the victim’s girlfriend was trying to rush him to Broward Health Medical Center when she crashed.

FLFR transported the victim, an adult male, to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police blocked off the road and patrolled the area until just before 5 a.m. Video footage of the scene showed a mangled car with its airbags deployed and bullet holes on the windshield.

Chris Jones, a witness to the incident, called 911.

“I just saw a crash, and I saw a woman jump out yelling, ‘Help!’ [and] saying her boyfriend was shot,” recalled Jones. “She saw the police driving by and she waved them down.”

