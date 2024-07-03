TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Tamarac that led to a crash between two vehicles. One person was found deceased in their vehicle.

Deputies responded to the crash along Commercial Boulevard and 64th Street, Wednesday morning.

According to BSO, they received calls of a vehicle crash and shots that were heard being fired near the 6300 block of West Commercial Boulevard

Due to the collision, one of the cars crashed though a wall and went into someone’s backyard. Luckily, no one was outside.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found one man deceased in their vehicle.

The occupants of the other vehicle, deputies said, fled the scene.

7Skyforce hovered the scene, showing the remnants of the crash. At one point, the eastbound lanes on Commercial Boulevard were shut down as police investigated the crash.

Both cars have been since been removed.

