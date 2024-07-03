TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Tamarac that left one person dead following crash between two vehicles.

Deputies responded to the crash along Commercial Boulevard and 64th Street, Wednesday morning.

According to BSO, at around 2:15 a.m., they received calls of a vehicle crash and shots that were heard being fired near the 6300 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

“Caller advising they heard shots and someone shooting with a firearm and they ran into the bushes near the Chase Bank,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify Police scanner.

Due to the collision, one of the cars crashed though a wall and went into someone’s backyard. Luckily, no one was outside.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found one man who was fatally shot in their vehicle. The occupants of the other vehicle, deputies said, fled the scene.

7Skyforce hovered the scene, showing the remnants of the crash. At one point, the eastbound lanes on Commercial Boulevard were shut down as police investigated the crash.

Both cars have been since been removed. 7News cameras captured city workers boarding up the wall at the home.

Deputies are looking for surveillance video to help identify the shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

