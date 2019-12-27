1 dead after scooter, transit bus collide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after, police said, a scooter and a county transit bus collided in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene of the crash along North Ocean Drive and Balboa Street, a few blocks south of East Dania Beach Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the victim was riding on the scooter but did not specify whether they were the driver or a passenger.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

It remains unclear who was at fault.

Officers have blocked off North Ocean Drive from the 6000 block of North Ocean Drive to the intersection with East Dania Beach Boulevard while they continue to investigate.

