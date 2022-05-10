WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash on U.S. 27 involving three vehicles has killed one person and left all northbound lanes blocked at mile marker 40.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 in West Broward County, just before 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Three vehicles are said to be involved in the crash including a dump truck, a tractor trailer and an SUV. The dump truck was said to be filled with sand.

The driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fire Rescue also arrived to the scene. Fire Rescue landed a helicopter in the area but has not transported anyone.

The other drivers are said to be OK.

The northbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 40, at this time.

