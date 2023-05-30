WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A rollover crash on Alligator Alley led to a box truck going up in flames as it ended up on a rock pile that acts as a barrier for the canal. Officials said the driver of the truck was killed as a result of the crash.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units and Weston Fire Rescue were on the scene on the westbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the toll plaza.

According to officials, a Corvette hit a box truck before it rolled off the road and burst into flames.

Live video footage captured the scene as firefighters applied foam to the flames, which burned for about 15 minutes. Crews were seen lifting the remaining wreckage of the truck onto a tow truck.

The Corvette driver stopped just a short distance away near a toll booth after, a witness said, they were driving recklessly prior to the collision.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed off until noon and have since been reopened.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.