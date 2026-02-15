FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - 1 person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to calls of a disturbance off of Northwest 9th Avenue and Chateau Park Drive.

“While on scene, officers were approached by an armed adult male, who was not a part of the initial disturbance,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz.

Police said that this is when things took a tragic turn.

“The suspect fired his weapon during the encounter with the officers. Three FLPD officers discharged their department issued firearms at that time, striking the suspect.” said Schultz. “Officers performed life-saving efforts until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived, and transported the suspect to Broward Health Medical Center.”

No officers were injured as a result of the shooting, according to the police chief.

The suspect would not survive.

A Ring doorbell camera at a nearby home captured chaos at the spot where officers focused their investigation.

The camera captured an SUV maneuvering around as a man in a white tank top appeared to communicate with the driver of the car.

Police have yet to confirm whether the people in the security camera footage are connected to the shooting, or the identity of the man who lost his life.

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave, as the investigation remains ongoing.

