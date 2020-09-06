1 dead after hit and run in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit and run that lead to the death of one person in Pompano Beach.

The incident occurred near Southeast Fifth Court and Southside First Road, just before 6 a.m., Sunday.

According to witnesses, the victim was struck by multiple vehicles along Cypress Road and Fifth Court.

Only one driver stayed at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

