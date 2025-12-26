DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was found dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Davie, officials said.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze off of College Court, just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Crews arrived at the scene to find an active fire.

Unfortunately, fire officials said, crews located one deceased individual inside the structure.

Firefighters remain at the scene conducting operations.

7News footage shows that there is not much external damage to the residential structure.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and is investigating the cause of the fire.

