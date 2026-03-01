NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after a fatal shooting took place in North Lauderdale Saturday evening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6500 block of Harbour Road, where they found an adult man who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made, and homicide detectives are still investigating.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

