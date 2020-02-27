1 dead after car plunges into Tamarac canal

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating after one person was found dead in a car submerged in a Tamarac canal.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the canal near an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 58th Court and 46th Avenue, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where deputies could be seen talking to a distraught woman.

Officials confirmed a body was found inside, and the medical examiner’s office is responding.

It’s unclear what caused the car to end up in the water.

