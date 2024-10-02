COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has lost their life after a car slammed through a guard rail and plunged into a canal.

The incident happened around 6 a.m., on Griffin Road and Southwest 90th Avenue in Cooper City.

It appears the car was traveling west on Griffin Road when it collided with the guard rail and then ended up in a canal.

After receiving reports of the crash the Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

According to the Broward Sherriff’s Office, a man and a woman were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The man was able to free himself and make it out of the vehicle, but the woman was still pinned inside, prompting an urgent search and rescue by crews.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as BSO’s divers swam through the murky waters, scouring the east and west sides of the bridge. The woman was later found dead inside the car.

Video also shows the fuel from the car settling on the water’s surface, part of the concrete barrier missing, and crumbled pieces of cement blocks.

A heavy-duty tow truck arrived at the scene to pull the car out of the water and retrieve the woman’s body. A diver went into the water and attach a secured cable from the tow truck to the car.

Aerial view from 7Skyforce showed the moments the car was being pulled from the canal and deputies covering the woman’s body with a yellow trap.

There is a substantial amount of damage to the front of the car and crews will have to use the jaws of life tool, among others, to safely remove the body.

A family member or friend of the victim, arrived at the crash site, visibly distraught as deputies comforted him and pulled him from the water’s edge.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

There are heavy traffic delays in the area as westbound lanes of Griffin Road at Pine Island Road and Orange Drive approaching 90th Avenue is closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and can use Sterling Road as an alternate route.

