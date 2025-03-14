FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after a Brightline train collided with them in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the area near South Dixie Highway and East Cypress Creek Road, just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

It remains unclear whether the person was crossing the tracks or walking along them at the time of the collision.

7News cameras captured a yellow tarp, the train blocking the roadway and BSO deputies at the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police is the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation since this occurred under their jurisdiction.

No one on the train was hurt.

